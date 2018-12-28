POLICE CALLS

A summary of recent criminal activity in Austintown and the city of Canfield:

AUSTINTOWN

Dec. 21

Arrest: After responding to a vehicular accident in the 4100 block of Claridge Drive, authorities charged Adrienne M. Deak, 42, of Indiana Avenue, McDonald, with obstructing official business after saying Deak repeatedly denied having been in an accident and that a child was in the car, both of which hindered the investigation.

Assault: Officers responded to a report of an assault in the 5200 block of Mahoning Avenue that apparently was the result of a dispute related to a car.

Arrest: After pulling him over at his Kirk Road residence, police charged Richard J. DeSantis Jr., 35, with operating a vehicle impaired and failure to control a motor vehicle. The Austintown man registered a 0.199 blood-alcohol content, more than double Ohio’s 0.08 legal intoxication limit, a report indicated.

Vehicle theft: A 1999 Chevrolet Expedition was stolen in the 200 block of Westminster Avenue.

Recovered property: A wallet was found in the 4300 block of Kirk Road.

Summons: Authorities received information about an inebriated man walking and stumbling in the road in the 1700 block of Woodland Trail before writing a summons charging Brandon C. Legg, 47, of Kirk Road, Austintown, with disorderly conduct while intoxicated.

Theft: Someone stole mail from a home in the 4100 block of New Road.

Arrest: Bernard O’Donnell of Forest Hill Drive, Austintown, was charged with operating a vehicle impaired after authorities pulled him over near Kirk Road. O’Donnell, 62, refused to submit to a breath test, a report stated.

Harassment: An Edinburgh Drive resident reported having gotten numerous unwanted text messages.

Dec. 22

Harassment: A Kirk Road resident reported having received threats via telecommunications.

Theft: A woman reportedly stole multiple items from Dollar General, 2002 S. Raccoon Road.

Dec. 23

Drugs: A traffic stop near Mahoning and Howard avenues resulted in citations charging John W. Fox Jr., 20, of Ridgelawn Avenue, Youngstown, and Brian S. Palmer II, 20, of Randolph Street, Youngstown, with having two bags of suspected marijuana, including one on Fox’s person.

Theft: Both license plates were removed from a vehicle in the 3900 block of Timber Lane.

Dec. 24

Drugs: Police patrolling an Interstate Boulevard motel parking lot issued a minor-misdemeanor citation to Kelly L. Williams of East Montrose Street, Liberty, after alleging Williams, 40, had a bag of suspected marijuana in her purse while in a vehicle.

Recovered property: A gold and silver wristwatch was found near Penny Lane and Kirk Road.

Theft: Medication, $240 in cash and other items were stolen from a residence in the 100 block of Georgetown Place.

Overdose: Officers responded to a possible drug overdose in the 1000 block of Compass West Drive before the victim was taken to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital. A police hold was placed on the victim, who was wanted on a Trumbull County Sheriff’s Department warrant, a report said.

Theft: A wallet was stolen at a business in the 5700 block of Interstate Boulevard.

Trespassing: While handling an altercation at a Fair Meadow Lane home, officers charged Kirk D. Snipes, 29, with criminal trespassing. Snipes, of Flagler Lane, Boardman, was at the residence after police and the homeowner had warned him not to return, a report showed.

Recovered property: A wallet was found at a fast-food restaurant in the 4500 block of Mahoning Avenue.

Fraud: A Georgetown Place resident discovered a credit-card number had been compromised.

Dec. 25

Assault: Police responded to an assault near South Raccoon and Burkey roads, though the report contained no details.

CANFIELD

Dec. 21

Arrest: Members of an Operating a Vehicle Impaired Task Force on Market Street arrested Marshella Hodge, 18, of Shields Road, Boardman, who was wanted on a warrant accusing her of failing to appear in Canfield Mayor’s Court.

Dec. 22

Summons: A traffic stop on West Main Street resulted in a summons charging Brittany Williams, 23, of Leo Avenue, Youngstown, with driving under suspension.

Dec. 23

Arrest: Police on North Broad Street pulled over then charged Kurt Beaver, 52, of Akron, with operating a vehicle impaired. Beaver refused to submit to a breath test, a report said.

Dec. 24

Arrest: After pulling him over on West Main Street, police took Raymond Casselberry, 41, into custody upon ascertaining he was wanted on a Struthers warrant charging failure to appear in court. Casselberry, of Akron-Canfield Road, Canfield, also was handed a summons charging him with driving under suspension.