NEWSMAKERS

‘The Voice’ helps NBC to weekly ratings win

LOS ANGELES

The season finale of NBC’s “The Voice” helped boost the network to a weekly ratings win.

According to Nielsen figures out Thursday, nearly 10 million viewers saw 16-year-old Chevel Shepherd crowned winner of the singing contest.

Shepherd, of Farmington, N.M., was coached by another talent show discovery, inaugural “American Idol” victor Kelly Clarkson.

“The Voice” was the week’s most popular entertainment show.

Aretha Franklin to be honored with tribute show next month

NEW YORK

The Queen of Soul will get a royal tribute from Alicia Keys, Patti LaBelle, Kelly Clarkson and more next month.

The Recording Academy and music mogul Clive Davis will put on the special concert – “Aretha! A GRAMMY Celebration For The Queen Of Soul” – on Jan. 13 at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. The event will broadcast later in 2019 on CBS.

Yolanda Adams, Shirley Caesar, Celine Dion, John Legend, SZA and Janelle Monae also will perform some of Franklin’s biggest hits at the concert. Filmmaker and actor Tyler Perry will host the event.

Tickets go on sale today. Other performers include Common, BeBe Winans, Brandi Carlile, Chloe x Halle, H.E.R. and Alessia Cara.

Franklin died of pancreatic cancer in August in her Detroit apartment. She was 76.

Associated Press