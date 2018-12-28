new year’s eve/day What’s open/closed

A checklist of local, state and federal institutions and local businesses closed Monday, New Year’s Eve, and Tuesday, New Year’s Day. Residents of communities not listed should check their governmental office schedules.

City offices: Youngstown, Warren, Niles, Salem, Sharon, Newton Falls Municipal Court, New Castle, closed Tuesday.

County offices: Mahoning, Columbiana, Mercer and Lawrence, closed Tuesday; Trumbull, closing at 12:30 p.m. Monday, closed Tuesday.

All state, federal offices: Closed Tuesday. No mail delivery Tuesday.

Schools: Warren classes will resume Wednesday; Youngstown, Sharon and New Castle will resume Thursday; Niles, Salem and Youngstown Diocese will be closed to Jan. 4.

Universities: Youngstown State, closed Tuesday; Kent State at Trumbull, closed through Jan. 3; Eastern Gateway Community College, closed through Tuesday.

Western Reserve Transit Authority (WRTA): Closed Tuesday.

Public libraries: Girard Free Library, closing at 3 p.m. Monday, closed Tuesday. Hubbard Public Library, Warren-Trumbull and Newton Falls Public Library, closing at 5 p.m. Monday, closed Tuesday. Youngstown-Mahoning County; Kinsman Free Public Library; Bristol Public Library, Bristolville; McKinley Memorial Library, Niles, closed Monday and Tuesday.

Stock market: Stifel Nicolaus, closed Tuesday.

Banks: Chase Bank, Charter One, Chemical Bank, Warren, Home Federal Savings & Loan, Niles, Huntington Bank, Austintown, closed Tuesday; Cortland Banks, PNC Ohio, PNC Pennsylvania, closing at 2 p.m. Monday, closed Tuesday; Key Bank, closing at 3 p.m. Monday, closed Tuesday; Farmers National Bank, Home Savings & Loan, closing at 4 p.m. Monday, closed Tuesday; First National Bank, closing at 5 p.m. Monday, closed Tuesday.

Trash collection: Allison Brothers Inc., will collect Monday as usual; collection will be delayed one day after Monday; Allied Waste, Waste Management, Warren City Environmental Services, Ohio Valley Waste and city of Youngstown Waste Management, collection will be delayed one day from Tuesday through Jan. 6.