MCCTC aviation program receives airplane

CANFIELD — Mahoning County Career and Technical Center received the donation of an airplane from the Beechcraft Heritage Museum in Tullahoma, Tenn.

The A23 Fixed Wing Single Engine airplane will be used as a training tool for students enrolled in MCCTC’s aviation maintenance program.

“Part of the mission of the museum is to continue education in aviation maintenance and what better way to do that then by donating to a school with a growing aviation program,” said MCCTC school board member and Beechcraft Heritage Museum board member Mike Stanko.

Through MCCTC’s two-year aviation program, students can receive Airframe and Powerplant Certificate. MCCTC is the only high school in Ohio east of Columbus that offers this program.