Mahoning commissioners back Lordstown GM resolution

YOUNGSTOWN — Mahoning County commissioners and their counterparts in Trumbull and Columbiana counties approved a resolution in support of General Motors' Lordstown plant and its workers.

Mahoning commissioners approved the resolution during a Friday meeting. It calls for local elected officials as well as state and federal lawmakers to "work together and take up this fight for our families."

"Lordstown has always provided a great standard of living where people could build a family," Commissioner Anthony Traficanti said following Friday's meeting. "We want to continue to have those types of jobs. The UAW has done everything they can to work with the administration. We're supporting the UAW through our resolution and we're supporting building a new car [at the Lordstown plant].

"If they are looking somewhere else, please don't. Come back and talk to us and continue to keep that plant here," he said.