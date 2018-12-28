Lordstown Energy Center donates $15K to Drive It Home campaign

LORDSTOWN — The Lordstown Energy Center made a $15,000 donation to the "Drive It Home Ohio" campaign during a press conference at the UAW Local 1112 union hall Friday afternoon.

Lordstown Mayor Arno Hill, UAW Local 1112 President David Green and Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber President & CEO James Dignan were on hand to accept the contribution.