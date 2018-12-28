Lisbon man killed in early morning crash

LEETONIA — The Lisbon Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol said a 29-year-old Lisbon man was killed about 6:05 a.m. today after a two-vehicle accident on state Route 164 south of Leetonia Road in Center Township.

A news release from the patrol said Christopher W. Kramer, 49, was traveling south on state Route 164 when his car collided with a car traveling north driven by Christopher T. Jarome, 29, of Lisbon, that went left of center.

Jarome was taken to Salem Regional Medical Center, where he died of his injuries, the release said. Kramer is being treated at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Both drivers were wearing their seat belts and alcohol and drugs are not suspected to be a factor in the crash, the release said.

The crash remains under investigation.