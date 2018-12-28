JPL Holdings wins federal contract

YOUNGSTOWN

JPL Holdings LLC won a $35,910 federal contract set aside for small business from the U.S. Department of Justice’s Bureau of Prisons for bread for the Federal Transfer Center in Oklahoma City.

Bulk Electricity Markets event set

WARREN

The Tech Belt Energy Innovation Center, 125 W. Market St., will host Bulk Electricity Markets at 3 p.m. Jan. 17. Guest speaker is Vincenzo Liberatore from Case Western Reserve University.

After the event, there will be networking at Modern Methods Brewery Co., 125 Dave Grohl Alley.

Event registration is located at vasttbeicjan2019.eventbrite.com

This event is free for VAST members. Anyone interested in a 2019 VAST membership can email Mary Marsco at mary@tbeic.org.

Gas prices drop in Northeast Ohio

Gas prices in Northeast Ohio are about 4 cents cheaper this week at $2.01 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

Prices have dropped significantly across the Great Lakes and Central region, with Ohio (minus 15 cents) topping the list of largest weekly declines. The average price per gallon in Youngstown is $2.03.

US consumer confidence tumbles

WASHINGTON

U.S. consumer confidence tumbled this month as Americans began to worry that economic growth will moderate next year. But consumer spirits are still high by historic standards.

The Conference Board, a business research group, said Thursday that its consumer confidence index fell to 128.1 in December, down from 136.4 in November and lowest since July.

The index measures consumers’ assessment of current economic conditions and their outlook for the next six months. Both fell in December.

Consumers’ expectations for the future dropped to the lowest level since November 2016.

Deaths of police officers rise in US

WASHINGTON

More police officers have died in the line of duty this year in the United States than in 2017, according to data released Thursday. The most common cause of death was gunfire, and vehicular accidents claimed nearly as many officers’ lives.

The National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund said in a report that 144 federal, state and local officers have died so far in 2018. That figure represents roughly a 12 percent increase from the 129 who died in 2017.

Saudi king orders Cabinet shakeup

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman issued a wide-ranging overhaul of top government posts Thursday, including naming a new foreign minister, after international fallout from the killing of Saudi writer Jamal Khashoggi nearly three months ago.

He also ordered a shakeup of the kingdom’s supreme council that oversees matters related to security.

Staff/wire reports

Selected local stocks

STOCK, DIVIDENDCLOSECHANGE

Alcoa Inc., 27.160.020

Aqua America, .20 33.500.35

Avalon Holdings,2.670.060

Chemical Bank, .2836.26‚àí0.59

Comm. Health Sys, .212.93‚àí0.075

Cortland Bancorp, .1120.52‚àí0.23

Farmers Nat., .0712.330.20

First Energy, .36 37.030.43

Fifth/Third, .1623.540.010

First Niles Financial, .057.00‚àí0.75

FNB Corp., .129.72‚àí0.10

General Motors, .3833.960.44

General Electric, .127.27‚àí0.12

Huntington Bank, .11 11.810.020

JP Morgan Chase, .5697.041.08

Key Corp, .1114.62‚àí0.090

Macy’s, .38 30.04‚àí0.090

Parker Hannifin, .76149.961.79

PNC, .75115.750.92

Simon Prop. Grp., 2.88167.330.67

Stoneridge 22.940.12

United Comm. Fin., .06 8.74‚àí0.080

Selected prices from Thursday’s 4 p.m. close.