House to be razed

BOARDMAN

Township trustees on Thursday authorized razing a vacant house that recently caught fire.

After a fire broke out at 171 Melbourne Ave. in November, fire Chief Mark Pitzer said the house “is in pretty bad condition.”

He proposed the property be declared a nuisance and a safety issue for the community.

Trustee Tom Costello said he received a call from a family that lives next door to a recently torn down vacant home.

“We made some residents very happy by taking down that eyesore,” Costello said.