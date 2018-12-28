House to be razed
BOARDMAN
Township trustees on Thursday authorized razing a vacant house that recently caught fire.
After a fire broke out at 171 Melbourne Ave. in November, fire Chief Mark Pitzer said the house “is in pretty bad condition.”
He proposed the property be declared a nuisance and a safety issue for the community.
Trustee Tom Costello said he received a call from a family that lives next door to a recently torn down vacant home.
“We made some residents very happy by taking down that eyesore,” Costello said.
