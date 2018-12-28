Foundation funds to help create special-needs camp

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

Golden String Inc. of Youngstown has received a $100,000 grant from The Youngstown Foundation that will support the first phase of a three-part project to construct GabbaCamp for children and adults with disabilities at Farmer Casey’s Ranch in Coitsville.

Golden String will use the grant to have a year-round camp at PurpleCat-Farmer Casey’s Ranch.

In October, the Mahoning Valley Hospital Foundation donated $750,000 to Golden String to fund the camp’s creation.

James Sutman, Golden String director of operations said, “This camp has been a dream of Golden String’s since our genesis. We are blessed to know such strong community leaders. We are so thankful for the positive impact that The Youngstown Foundation has had on Golden String Inc.”