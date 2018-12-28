Struthers has new director, approves 911 upgrades

By Graig Graziosi

ggraziosi@vindy.com

STRUTHERS

The city has a new safety-service director and will soon have upgraded 911 capabilities thanks to an investment from Mahoning County.

Bob Norris was named safety-service director Dec. 20 after the resignation of previous director Ed Wildes.

Thursday night’s city council meeting was Norris’ first while serving in the position.

Norris is a 34-year police veteran and former police chief. He retired from the department in 2010.

Wildes resigned in a letter to the city sent Dec. 5, wherein he explained he was leaving due to health concerns. His resignation was effective Dec. 19. Wildes had served as director since 2008.

In other changes to the city’s safety operations, council approved a resolution allowing the city to enter into an inter-local agreement with the Mahoning County commissioners to upgrade the city’s 911 public-service answering point.

Police Chief Tim Roddy said the city would receive more than $200,000 worth of equipment upgrades for free thanks to the agreement.

The upgrades are part of a state government effort to modernize 911 systems across Ohio. Roddy characterized the coming changes as “major upgrades” that include the ability for individuals to send texts to 911 operators.

During the meeting, council also approved a resolution officially announcing its support for the Drive It Home campaign aimed at trying to keep General Motors from permanently idling the Lordstown assembly plant.

The resolution expressed support for the campaign and the hope that GM will bring a new vehicle to the Lordstown plant.