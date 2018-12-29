Campbell chief on leave after theft allegation

Staff report

CAMPBELL

Police Chief Dennis Puskarcik has been placed on leave after an internal audit found items missing from an evidence locker.

Law Director Brian Macala said Mayor Nick Phillips placed Puskarcik on leave Friday. The chief made $48,000 this year.

Phillips confirmed the chief was on leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

Lt. Kevin Sferra is leading the investigation into the complaints against the chief. The city did not announce who would head the department in Puskarcik’s absence.

Macala said the audit was done at the request of the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation after an allegation was made Puskarcik took something from the locker.

Read more about the matter in Saturday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.