Bulk Electricity Markets event set

WARREN

The Tech Belt Energy Innovation Center, 125 W. Market St., will host Bulk Electricity Markets at 3 p.m. Jan. 17. Guest speaker is Vincenzo Liberatore from Case Western Reserve University.

After the event, there will be networking at Modern Methods Brewery Co., 125 Dave Grohl Alley.

Event registration is located at vasttbeicjan2019.eventbrite.com

This event is free for VAST members. Anyone interested in a 2019 VAST membership can email Mary Marsco at mary@tbeic.org.