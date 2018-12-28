BIRTHS


December 28, 2018 at 12:00a.m.

Births

St. Elizabeth boardman hospital

Travis and Jennifer Sutak, Lowellville, boy, Dec. 25.

Megan Berlin and Eric Martin, Hubbard, girl, Dec. 26.

William and Bridget Bowes, Struthers, boy, Dec. 26.

Tevin and Elizabeth Burley, Mineral Ridge, boy, Dec. 26.

St. Joseph Health Center

Bailey Adkins and Liam Kellar, Champion, boy, Dec. 21.

Keith and Rebecca Thomas, Masury, boy, Dec. 21.

Aaliyah Jones, Windham, boy, Dec. 22.

Thomas and Jennifer Gillespie, Warren, boy, Dec. 24.

Jamie Rolland and Craig Kennedy, Warren, girl, Dec. 24.

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Canfield


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$279900


Canfield


Residential
3 bedroom, 4 bath
$519000


Mineral Ridge


Residential
3 bedroom, 4 bath
$380000