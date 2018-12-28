BIRTHS
St. Elizabeth boardman hospital
Travis and Jennifer Sutak, Lowellville, boy, Dec. 25.
Megan Berlin and Eric Martin, Hubbard, girl, Dec. 26.
William and Bridget Bowes, Struthers, boy, Dec. 26.
Tevin and Elizabeth Burley, Mineral Ridge, boy, Dec. 26.
St. Joseph Health Center
Bailey Adkins and Liam Kellar, Champion, boy, Dec. 21.
Keith and Rebecca Thomas, Masury, boy, Dec. 21.
Aaliyah Jones, Windham, boy, Dec. 22.
Thomas and Jennifer Gillespie, Warren, boy, Dec. 24.
Jamie Rolland and Craig Kennedy, Warren, girl, Dec. 24.
