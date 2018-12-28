APA agents find weapons, ammo in home

By Joe Gorman

jgorman@vindy.com

YOUNGSTOWN

Reports said parole agents checking on a man Wednesday at an East Indianola Avenue home found a stolen semi-automatic rifle and a handgun with an extended magazine.

Members of the Adult Parole Authority called police about 11 a.m. to the South Side home, where reports said they saw a drum magazine loaded with 7.62 mm ammunition in the home of Timothy Fitzgerald, 28, when they walked inside.

Fitzgerald told the agents there was another drum magazine in a bedroom, and the agents found a magazine loaded with 5.56-mm rounds, reports said.

Fitzgerald denied having any weapons, but when agents lifted up the mattress and box spring they found an AR-15 rifle with a loaded magazine and a .45-caliber handgun with an extended magazine.

A records check revealed the rifle was stolen from Jackson Township, reports said.

Fitzgerald was booked into the Mahoning County jail on a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm. He is expected to be arraigned today in municipal court.

Records from the Ohio Department of Corrections show Fitzgerald served a four-year sentence out of Summit County Common Pleas Court on two counts of aggravated robbery, drug trafficking and being a felon in possession of a firearm. He was released from prison in August 2017, the records show, and is currently on parole for those offenses.

His arrest could result in a parole violation if officials in Summit County want to charge him.

The 5.56-mm ammunition found is commonly used in AR-15 rifles. The 7.62-mm ammunition found is commonly used in former Soviet-style assault weapons, such as an AK-47 or the SKS replica, police said.