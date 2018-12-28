Amphitheater sewer work more than doubles in cost

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

A sewer expansion project related to development of the city’s riverfront amphitheater hit a snag that more than doubled its total cost.

Tom Mirante, the city’s wastewater superintendent, said at Thursday’s board of control meeting that builders discovered plugged sewer siphons and a large chunk of concrete the sewer line would need to avoid.

The board approved $899,950 in new sewer work to extend the pipe by about 1,300 feet to avoid the concrete as well as a poor section of sewer. The line terminates at Crab Creek, Mirante said.

The total cost of the project is now $1.65 million, he said. An emergency bid for the new work was awarded to Marucci & Gaffney Excavating Co. of Leavittsburg.

The board also approved a total $503,400 in asbestos abatement and demolition work at 35 vacant structures in the city. Environmental Protection System Inc. of Girard was awarded a $343,400 bid for asbestos-abatement work, and Siegel Excavating Inc. of Edinburg, Pa., was awarded a $160,000 bid for demolition work.

The majority of the structures are along Hudson, Kenmore, Lora, West Myrtle, Norwood, Park and Williamson avenues, according to public-works contract filings.

The board also approved a $40,867.45 severance payment to John O’Neill Jr., former fire chief and battalion chief, who retired Dec. 3. Interim city Finance Director Kyle Miasek said every city employee receives severance payments for unused vacation and sick leave.

O’Neill was paid about $27 an hour. He left his management position to return to his unionized battalion chief position in the first quarter of this year, Miasek said.

The board also approved an agreement with Mahoning County commissioners to install decorative lighting along the county-owned Market Street Bridge, as part of the city’s riverfront park and amphitheater project. The city will be responsible for installation, operation, maintenance and removal.