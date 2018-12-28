METRO DIGEST || Boyfriend deactivates alarm

Alarm deactivated

BOARDMAN

A man arrested on a charge of domestic violence deactivated his ex-girlfriend’s home-alarm system Wednesday, according to police reports.

The victim told police her ex-boyfriend, who was arrested Dec. 16, is out on bond and not allowed to return to the victim’s residence.

The victim told police the man is using the ADT app to deactivate the victim’s home alarm.

She has filed a protection order against him and told police she fears he will come to the residence and harm her. Police issued the victim an incident number.

House to be razed

BOARDMAN

Township trustees on Thursday authorized razing a vacant house that recently caught fire.

After a fire broke out at 171 Melbourne Ave. in November, fire Chief Mark Pitzer said the house “is in pretty bad condition.”

He proposed the property be declared a nuisance and a safety issue for the community.

Trustee Tom Costello said he received a call from a family that lives next door to a recently torn down vacant home.

“We made some residents very happy by taking down that eyesore,” Costello said.

CVS robbery

YOUNGSTOWN

Reports said a man with a knife Wednesday evening got away with $200 from the CVS store at 311 Park Ave. on the North Side.

Officers were called there about 8:10 p.m., and reports said employees said a man paid for some candy and then pulled a knife and told the cashier to leave the register open.

The man then reached in and took $200 before running away, reports said. Police checked the area but could not find the man.

Truck driver cited

POLAND

The Canfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol cited a tractor-trailer driver after his truck rolled over about 4:35 a.m. Thursday on state Route 170, closing a portion of the road for a few hours.

The post’s news release said the tractor-trailer driven by Robert Bucci, no age given, of New Castle, Pa., was driving north when he drove off the side of the road. When he tried to get back on the road, the truck flipped over, the release said.

Bucci was not injured, but the truck and trailer were heavily damaged, the release said.

A state trooper cited Bucci for failure to control, the release said. The road reopened about 8:15 a.m.