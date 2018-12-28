maHONING COUNTY Indictments

A grand jury indicted these people on these charges Thursday:

Denise Molina, 58, North Gray Street, assault and obstructing official business.

Eddie Pierce III, 26, Brookline Avenue, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, possession of cocaine with forfeiture specifications, being a felon in possession of a firearm, tampering with evidence and improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle.

Jabbar Spires, 24, Medina Avenue, failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer and possession of cocaine.

Derrick Moore, 23, state Route 88, Kinsman, assault, obstructing official business, intimidation and retaliation.

Terrence Williams, 42, Selma Avenue, felonious assault.

Adam Ballard, 34, Macedonia, theft.

Alyssa Zebrasky, 27, Plumbrook Road, Canfield, aggravated possession of drugs, possessing drug-abuse instruments and petty theft.

Kevin Talley, 48, Hillman Way, Boardman, domestic violence, retaliation, intimidation and obstructing official business.

Adam Maloney, 25, Concord Avenue, domestic violence and aggravated burglary.

Jose M.C. Rivera, 21, Third Street, Campbell, trafficking in marijuana, trafficking in drugs and possession of drugs with a forfeiture specification.

Russell Legg, 21, Kirk Road, Austintown, possession of cocaine.

Daquantae Kimbrough, 20, East Judson Avenue, possession of dangerous ordnance, receiving stolen property and criminal mischief.

Kurtis Townsend, 19, Chamber Street, Campbell, aggravated robbery with a firearm specification.

Eric Gilford, 27, Covington Street, possession of cocaine, failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, being a felon in possession of a firearm, intimidation, improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, resisting arrest, possession of drugs and falsification with forfeiture and firearm specifications.

Unique Hopkins, 29, Mahoning Avenue, forgery.

Dwayne Jewson, 51, Hickory Street, possession of cocaine.

Gregory Lucas Jr., 26, Merle Road, Salem, aggravated possession of drugs and operating a vehicle impaired.

Demetrius Tinker, 38, Shirley Road, and Mindy Reichelderfer, 36, Shirley Road, burglary and obstructing justice.

Robert Duval, 38, Zedaker Street, failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, illegal conveyance of prohibited items onto the grounds of a detention facility and possession of heroin.

Kiev Brown, 31, East Boston Avenue, improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, carrying concealed weapons, possession of cocaine and possession of a dangerous drug with forfeiture specifications.

Abron Hobby, 36, West Delason Avenue, trafficking in cocaine, possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia with forfeiture specifications and tampering with evidence.

Kesha Tensley, 41, Crumlin Avenue, Girard; Shalaina Johnson, 22, Columbus Street, Struthers; and Oscar Thorpe, 52, Stone Castle Drive, New Castle, Pa., trafficking in marijuana and possession of marijuana with forfeiture specifications.

Joshua Maldonado, 31, East Avondale Avenue, three counts of illegal use of food stamps or WIC program benefits.

Derrick Anderson, 50, Rosemont Avenue, Austintown, possession of cocaine.

Dawna Starr Martin, 33, Connecticut Avenue, escape.

Source: Mahoning County clerk of courts