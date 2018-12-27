YPD: Man smashes window in watch dispute

By Joe Gorman

A man who reports said was irate because he could not get his Rolex back from a West Side repair shop was arraigned in municipal court on vandalism charges after reports said he smashed out the shop’s window.

Vincent Sherman, 25, of Palmer Avenue, was arraigned Monday in municipal court on a felony charge of vandalism. Court records show he is free on bond.

Sherman was arrested about 4:45 p.m. Sunday at Jewels and More, 2618 Mahoning Ave., after reports said Sherman argued over his watch. The owner told police Sherman wanted the watch back for Christmas, but he told Sherman when he had dropped it off that it would take four to six weeks to repair.

An employee said she saw Sherman grab a stool and smash a front display window, then take merchandise and throw it on the floor.

A complaint against Sherman said he caused at least $5,000 worth of damage, which made the crime a felony. Reports said when officers arrived, shards of broken glass covered the floor and the sidewalk, and there was merchandise scattered among the glass. Sherman was pacing and appeared to be upset when police arrived, reports said.

Sherman spent Sunday night in the Mahoning County jail but was released after posting his bond Monday. He has a preliminary hearing Jan. 8. A judge also issued a no-contact order barring him from the store or any contact at all with any employees there.

Sherman admitted to police he smashed the window because he was frustrated and thought he was being swindled, reports said.