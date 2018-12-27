Youngstown, Akron men charged with Liberty burglary

Staff report

LIBERTY

Bond was set at $25,000 in Girard Municipal Court for the two men who admitted to police they attempted to take pieces of jewelry from a woman because they wanted to use them as Christmas gifts.

Daquan Owens, 19, of Youngstown, and DaJuan Moore, 19, of Akron, both face charges of attempted burglary and possession of criminal tools, according to court records.

Monday morning, the pair took bicycles from a person’s house to use as transportation and went to a Pinehurst Circle home where Owens told police he used to live with the victim, according to a police report.

The pair rang the doorbell to see if the victim was home, and when they heard no answer, they walked to the back and opened an unlocked window. The woman had called police as they were opening the window, the report said.

Then, as the suspects were making entry, they saw police in the area and fled to the woods, the report said.

Police caught up with the suspects when they got a call from the Speedway gas station alerting officers people matching the description of the suspects were near the store.

Police looked through the subjects’ phones and found Facebook messages about the planned burglary, the report said.

Police searched their backpacks and found jackets, a flashlight and other items that could be used to break into homes or businesses.

The woman reported nothing was missing from her home, the report said.

Owens told police he figured the woman would be at holiday church services, and he was familiar with the home’s layout. Both men told police they wanted to take jewelry to give as Christmas presents.

They are scheduled to appear for a hearing Wednesday in municipal court.