Woman tells Boardman PD ex used app to silence security system

BOARDMAN — A man arrested for domestic violence deactivated his ex-girlfriend’s home alarm system Wednesday, according to police reports.

The victim told police that her ex-boyfriend, who was arrested on Dec. 16, is out on bond and not allowed to return to the victim’s residence.

The victim alleges that he is using the ADT app to deactivate the victim’s home alarm. She has filed a protection order against him and told police she fears he will come to the residence and harm her.

The victim was issued an incident number.