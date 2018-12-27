Woman charged with inducing panic at Denny's in Liberty

Staff report

LIBERTY

Bond was set at $5,000 in Girard Municipal Court for a woman who police said yelled repeatedly she had a gun inside the Denny’s restaurant on Belmont Avenue about 1 a.m. Wednesday.

A waitress at the restaurant asked her manager to call police because Tiauna Land, 38, of Campbell, began making statements such as, “Merry Christmas, Don’t be funny, I got a pistol” and “I’m not playing around; I’m packing heat,” according to a police report.

Land faces charges of inducing panic, resisting arrest, intimidation and disorderly conduct, according to the police report.

Aside from the gun remarks, witnesses told police Land was annoying random patrons; for example, she asked a pregnant woman if she could be the godmother.

Police arrived and attempted to arrest Land, who fought back but was eventually handcuffed. Police reported she smelled heavily of alcohol.

While Land was being arrested, the man she was sitting with, Marvin Daltorio, 39, also of Campbell, had his hand over what police discovered were four ecstasy pills wrapped in a dollar bill. He is charged with tampering with evidence.

During the drive to the Trumbull County jail, Land told police she was going to sue them and she had just been exercising her Second Amendment rights to gun ownership.

Land fought with jail staff as she was placed in a holding cell. The jail nurse told police it was likely she was under the influence of ecstasy, the report said.

No firearm was found on Land or Daltorio. Land remains in jail.