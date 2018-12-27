Warren man likely to appear in court today in Christmas-Day Howland shooting

Staff report

WARREN

Police arrested a 40-year-old South Street man Tuesday on a felonious-assault charge after officers said he shot another man in the hand during an argument Christmas morning on Rosewood Drive Northeast in Howland.

Warren Municipal Court was closed Wednesday, so no charges against the suspect have been filed there. He is likely to be officially charged and arraigned today.

The victim, a 38-year-old Youngstown man, was taken to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital for treatment in the 2:02 a.m. shooting.

When officers arrived, they found the suspect and victim arguing outside of the house. The victim was bleeding from his hand. He said he was at his girlfriend’s house when the suspect, her ex-boyfriend, showed up uninvited, and they started fighting in the front yard.

The victim drew his handgun from a holster on his belt, and he was shot in the struggle over it,

The woman said the suspect is the father of her two children. He he had been messaging her that evening saying he was coming over to confront her new boyfriend.

When the suspect arrived, her new boyfriend answered the door and they started fighting. After the gun went off, she secured it inside the house, where police found it, police said.