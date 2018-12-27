Valuables stolen in rash of car break-ins in Struthers

Staff report

STRUTHERS

Feelings of holiday goodwill were interrupted for some city residents Wednesday night after a rash of car break-ins left windows smashed and valuables stolen.

Police said break-ins took place in the 400 to 500 blocks of Como, Spring and Elm streets and Maplewood Avenue.

Police Chief Tim Roddy said the windows of five cars had been smashed during the thefts and, in some instances, the thieves entered the garages of their victims.

Roddy said the department is investigating a few leads.

