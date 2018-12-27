Serbian church offers fish dinners for sale

YOUNGSTOWN

Holy Trinity Serbian Orthodox Church, 53 Laird Ave., will serve fish dinners from 3:30 to 7 p.m. Friday at the church hall. The menu will consist of baked or fried Icelandic cod or fried haddock; sides of Spanish rice, haluski, macaroni and cheese, french fries or string beans (choose two); coleslaw or applesauce; bread and butter; and coffee or tea.

Cost is $11 for adults and $6 for children. Dessert will be an additional $1.75. Containers will be provided for takeouts. Orders will be accepted from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. by calling 330-792-1005.