Safety meeting canceled
YOUNGSTOWN
The Youngstown City Council Safety Committee meeting that was scheduled for 5 p.m. today at city hall, 26 S. Phelps St., has been canceled. Contact the city clerk’s office at 330-742-8707 with questions.
