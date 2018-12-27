Safety meeting canceled


December 27, 2018 at 12:00a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

The Youngstown City Council Safety Committee meeting that was scheduled for 5 p.m. today at city hall, 26 S. Phelps St., has been canceled. Contact the city clerk’s office at 330-742-8707 with questions.

