Couple arrested in brawl at Quench Bar

Staff report

BOARDMAN

Police arrested a married couple Sunday morning after a brawl at Quench Bar & Grill on Market Street, according to police reports.

When police arrived, Dandre Thomas, 23, of Youngstown “appeared highly intoxicated” and was yelling obscenities. He pulled away from officers attempting to arrest him.

Once in the cruiser, police said Thomas spit on officers, banged his head on the partition and kicked the door.

He faces charges of disorderly conduct, obstructing official business, resisting arrest, attempted vandalism and harassment by inmate.

His wife, Marguerite Thomas, 23, of Youngs-town acted “very belligerent” and “appeared highly intoxicated” while officers spoke with witnesses.

Police said she was yelling. She was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct.

Both are scheduled to appear in Mahoning County Area Court this evening.