Ohio mail carrier dies after minivan hits postal truck

WADSWORTH, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol says an Ohio mail carrier was killed on his route when a minivan hit the back of his U.S. Postal Service truck as he pulled into traffic and he was partly thrown from the vehicle.

Troopers say 59-year-old Randy Irwin, of Macedonia, died at the scene of the Wednesday afternoon crash on state Route 94 in Wadsworth Township, roughly 30 miles south of Cleveland.

Investigators don’t believe drugs or alcohol was a factor in the crash.

They say the 31-year-old Doylestown woman driving the van suffered minor injuries and was treated at a hospital.

Authorities say she was wearing a seat belt, but Irwin was not.

The crash remains under investigation.