Ohio boy rescued from fire that killed father dies

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — A 2-year-old boy who was rescued from a fire in Ohio that killed his father has died.

The Lucas County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed Carter Jones’ death Wednesday. The office did not say when he died or the cause of death.

Firefighters pulled Carter and his 49-year-old father, Gregory Jones, from a burning apartment in Bedford on Friday.

Gregory Jones died at a Bedford hospital shortly after his rescue. Carter was flown to a hospital in Toledo for medical treatment before his death.

Bedford Fire Chief Dave Nagy says the cause of the fire is still under investigation, but it appears to have started in the kitchen.