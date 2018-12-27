Knife-wielding man took $200 from CVS

YOUNGSTOWN — Reports said a man with a knife Wednesday evening got away with $200 from the CVS store at 311 Park Ave.

Officers were called there about 8:10 p.m., where reports said employees said a man paid for some candy and then pulled a knife and told the cashier to leave the register open.

The man then reached in and took $200 reports said before running away.

Police checked the area but could not find the man.