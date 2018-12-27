Deadline extended for Infante filing

WARREN

A new deadline of Jan. 25 has been set for prosecutors to file their first legal brief in the appeal of the convictions and sentence of former Niles Mayor Ralph Infante.

Magistrate Shibani Sheth-Massacci of the 11th District Court of Appeals granted Daniel Kasaris, assistant Ohio attorney general, more time. The brief was due Wednesday. Three visiting judges from the Akron-based 9th District Court of Appeals will hear the appeal.

Infante, 63, was sentenced to 10 years in prison May 11 after a two-week trial in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court. He was found guilty of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity during his 24 years as mayor and of other offenses.