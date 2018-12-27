Break-in reported

WARREN

A 32-year-old Parkman Road Northwest woman reported two young men forced their way into her home at 10:44 p.m. Friday, one of them pointing a gun at her. They fled when one of her children could be heard on the phone calling 911.

The woman said she heard a car pull in her driveway and then a knock at the door. She opened the door, and the males asked for “Ashley,” but the woman didn’t know anyone named Ashley.

One of the men pulled on the screen door and then the main door and came inside with the other man.

The one with the gun kept yelling about Ashley, causing the woman’s older children to come down the stairs. She yelled at them to go back up. One called 911. The men got in the car in the driveway and fled.