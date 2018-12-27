Boardman trustees OK demolition of fire-ravaged house

BOARDMAN — Township trustees today approved a decision to tear down a vacant house that recently caught fire.

After a fire broke out at 171 Melbourne Ave. in November, the house “is in pretty bad condition,” said fire Chief Mark Pitzer.

He proposed the property be declared a nuisance and a safety issue for the community.

Trustee Tom Costello said he received a call from a family that lives next door to a recently torn down vacant home.

“We made some residents very happy by taking down that eyesore,” Costello said.