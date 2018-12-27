Austintown teen reports stepfather's OD to cops

AUSTINTOWN

A 14-year-old girl called 911 after her stepfather overdosed on heroin, according to a township police report.

Police responded just after 6 p.m. Wednesday to the family’s South Yorkshire Boulevard home. The girl told dispatchers her stepfather James M. Schell Jr., 40, had been drinking alcohol then “passed out.”

The girl’s mother, Rochell C. Schell, 40, confirmed James had overdosed and that she, too, was high.

It took three doses of naloxone for fire and police responders to revive James Schell, who was unresponsive and “barely breathing” when they arrived, the report states.

Rochell Schell later told police they had both snorted $38 worth of heroin in their basement and had recently bought the drugs in Struthers.

Police did not find any drugs in the home Wednesday, according to the report.

James Schell previously overdosed on heroin in August at the home, according to the report.

The two were taken to Mercy Health-Austintown Medical Center, then later to the Mahoning County jail.

Read more about the situation in Friday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.