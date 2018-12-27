Austintown couple face charges after daughter reports OD

AUSTINTOWN — A 14-year-old girl called 911 after her step-father overdosed on heroin, according to a township police report.

Police responded just after 6 p.m. Wednesday to the family’s South Yorkshire Boulevard home. It took three doses of naloxone for fire and police responders to revive James M. Schell Jr., 40, who was unresponsive and “barely breathing” when they arrived.

His wife Rochell C. Schell, 40, told police they had both snorted $38 worth of heroin they purchased in Struthers.

The parents previously overdosed on heroin in August at the home, according to the report.

The two were transported to St. Elizabeth hospital in Austintown, then later to the Mahoning County jail.

Austintown police took custody of the girl Wednesday.

Both parents face a felony count of inducing panic along with misdemeanor counts of endangering children and permitting drug abuse.

Both posted their $6,500 bonds and have been released. They’re due back in court Monday morning.