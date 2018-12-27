Amphitheater sewer project hits $900K snag

YOUNGSTOWN — A sewer expansion project related to development of the city’s riverfront amphitheater hit a snag that more than doubled its total cost.

Tom Mirante, the city’s wastewater superintendent, said Thursday builders discovered plugged sewer siphons and a “large chunk” of concrete that the sewer line would need to avoid.

The city’s board of control on Thursday approved $899,950 in new sewer work to extend the pipe by another about 1,300 feet to avoid the concrete. The line terminates at Crab Creek, Mirante said.

The total cost of the project is now $1.65 million, he said. An emergency bid for the new work was awarded to Marucci & Gaffney Excavating Co. of Leavittsburg.