2 charged in shoplifting

BOARDMAN

Police arrested two people they accuse of trying to take merchandise Monday at Kohl’s, and one threatened a loss-prevention employee, according to reports.

Martina Lyons, 21, and Sierra Daniels, 20, both of Philadelphia, attempted to steal merchandise totaling $1,338.99.

When a loss-prevention employee approached them in the parking lot, Daniels threatened physical violence.

Lyons is charged with theft. Daniels is charged with robbery.