2 charged in shoplifting
BOARDMAN
Police arrested two people they accuse of trying to take merchandise Monday at Kohl’s, and one threatened a loss-prevention employee, according to reports.
Martina Lyons, 21, and Sierra Daniels, 20, both of Philadelphia, attempted to steal merchandise totaling $1,338.99.
When a loss-prevention employee approached them in the parking lot, Daniels threatened physical violence.
Lyons is charged with theft. Daniels is charged with robbery.
