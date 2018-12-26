Woman charged with homicide in Christmas slaying in Pa. hotel

UNIONTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania State police say a woman is facing a criminal homicide charge after the stabbing death of a man at a western Pennsylvania hotel on Christmas Day.

Police in Fayette County said troopers responded to the Holiday Inn Express in South Union Township about 2 p.m. Tuesday found the 25-year-old victim in the lobby “with a wound to his neck and a blood trail from the lobby to a nearby room.” He was pronounced dead at Uniontown Hospital.

Police said 27-year-old Dominique Jones of Uniontown was arrested and a knife was found on the bathroom sink of the bloody room.

Police said today Jones was awaiting arraignment.