US conducts medical checks on children after 2 deaths

HOUSTON (AP) — U.S. immigration authorities said today they have done new medical checks on nearly every child in Border Patrol custody after the death of a second youngster in the agency's care in the span of less than three weeks.

Authorities did not disclose the results of the examinations.

An 8-year-old boy, identified by Guatemalan authorities as Felipe Gómez Alonzo, died on Christmas Eve just before midnight. He had been in the custody of U.S. Customs and Border Protection with his father, Agustin Gomez, since Dec. 18.

CBP said in a statement that an agent first noticed the boy had a cough and "glossy eyes" at about 9 a.m. Monday. He was hospitalized twice that day before dying, the agency said. The cause of death was under investigation.

Officials at the Department of Homeland Security told reporters almost all checks ordered in reaction to the boy's death had been completed. Some children detained in more remote areas were re-screened by emergency medical technicians or Border Patrol agents, officials said. In other places, some children were taken to medical facilities.

DHS wouldn't say how many children are in Border Patrol custody.