Six injured in crash on Interstate 680


December 26, 2018 at 12:00a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

Police and paramedics were at the scene of a Christmas Day crash on Interstate 680 southbound near the Belle Vista and Connecticut avenues exit, according to 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner.

Youngstown police said there were five children and one adult inside the vehicle.

They were all taken to the hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries.

Police said the driver didn’t know how the crash happened and that the occupants were from out of town.

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Canfield


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$279900


Poland


Residential
5 bedroom, 6 bath
$650000


Canfield


Residential
3 bedroom, 4 bath
$519000