Six injured in crash on Interstate 680

YOUNGSTOWN

Police and paramedics were at the scene of a Christmas Day crash on Interstate 680 southbound near the Belle Vista and Connecticut avenues exit, according to 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner.

Youngstown police said there were five children and one adult inside the vehicle.

They were all taken to the hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries.

Police said the driver didn’t know how the crash happened and that the occupants were from out of town.