Hubbard Township officials to host meeting about failed police levy

By Samantha Phillips

sphillips@vindy.com

HUBBARD

Township trustees plan to host a meeting after the holidays to discuss with residents why the police levy wasn’t passed in November.

“We would like to get some comments from the public as to what their main concerns were and why they did not want to pass a police levy, especially in the world we live in today,” said Trustee Rick Hernandez.

The 3.5-mill continuous levy, which would have cost the owner of a $100,000 home $88 per year, was rejected by 16 votes, and trustees say it was critical to avoid a deficit in the police fund.

Sue Goterba, township fiscal officer, said spending for the police department has been frozen, and a loan is being taken out to cover police payroll.

“I see what these men and women do on a daily basis,” Hernandez said. “They need to be armed with the best equipment money can buy because they are putting themselves in harm’s way. In this case, [the levy] would have just provided enough to keep our current officers on staff.”

The trustees want to avoid laying off police staff, which they believe could lead to longer response times.

Trustee Fred Hanley said nothing could be worse than someone calling 911 and not having an officer available to respond right away. Hernandez said he doesn’t want to see someone harmed because an officer couldn’t show up fast enough.

At an August trustees’ meeting, police Chief Todd Coonce said in addition to being worried about covering payroll, the township needs money to repair aging police vehicles.

A permit to allow township police to operate handheld speed cameras on Interstate 80 is pending approval from the Ohio Department of Transportation. Trustees hope the cameras will bolster the police fund and enhance safety on the interstate. The interstate has had just over 200 reported accidents within the township from 2015 to 2018.

The township has a contract with Blue Line Solutions, the Tennesse-based speed camera company that also provides services for Girard, Weathersfield, Howland and Youngstown.

“Why doesn’t my community, Hubbard Township, deserve the same safety and policing as [other communities]? This community deserves the safest police force we can provide,” Hernandez said.

“People in our community think we are targeting them on township roads. ... It’s all going to be in relation to I-80 traffic. They think we are targeting them, but that’s not our intention. Most people traveling on the interstate are from out of state.”

Trustees say they believe that recouping delinquent property funds from residents could also help solve the financial dilemma. They plan to discuss the issue with the Trumbull County auditor.

Goterba said about 1,100 residents owe on taxes, and over six years, more than $1.4 million hasn’t been paid.

“It’s unfair to the hardworking individuals of the community that pay their fair share of taxes,” Hernandez said.

Hanley added the list contains big corporations in the township.

“How do you plan ahead when people don’t pay their taxes?” he said.