Police say pair arrested after failing to Quench unruly behavior

BOARDMAN — Two people were arrested Sunday morning following a brawl at Quench Bar & Grill, according to police reports.

When police arrived, Dandre Thomas, 23, of Youngstown “appeared highly intoxicated” and was yelling obscenities. He pulled away from officers attempting to apprehend him.

Once in the cruiser, police said Thomas spit on officers, banged his head on the partition and kicked the door.

He was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct, obstructing official business, resisting arrest, attempted vandalism and harassment by inmate.

Marguerite Thomas, 23, of Youngstown, acted “very belligerent” and “appeared highly intoxicated” while officers spoke with witnesses. Police said she was yelling.

She was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct.

Both are schedule to appear in court Thursday evening.