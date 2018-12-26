Police: Night of 'ecstasy' ends in grand slammer after Denny's incident

LIBERTY — Bond was set at $5,000 in Girard Municipal Court for a woman who police said yelled repeatedly that she had a gun inside the Denny’s in Belmont Avenue at about 1 a.m. today.

A waitress at the restaurant asked her manager to call police because Tiauna Land, 38, of Campbell, began making statements such as, "Merry Christmas, don’t be funny I got a pistol" and "I’m not playing around, I’m packing heat," according to a police report.

Land was charged with inducing panic, resisting arrest, intimidation and disorderly conduct, according to the police report.

Aside from the gun remarks, witnesses told police Land was annoying random patrons, for example, asking a pregnant woman if she could be the godmother.

Police arrived and attempted to arrest Land, who fought back but was eventually handcuffed. Police reported she smelled heavily of alcohol.

While Land was being arrested, the man she was sitting with, Marvin Daltorio, 39, of Campbell, had his hand over what police discovered was four ecstasy pills wrapped in a dollar bill. He was charged with tampering with evidence.

During the drive to the jail, Land told police she was going to sue them and she had just been exercising her 2nd amendment rights.

Land fought with jail staff as she was placed in a holding cell. The jail nurse told police it was likely she was under the influence of ecstasy, the report said.

No firearm was found on Land or Daltorio.

Land is being held in the Trumbull County jail.