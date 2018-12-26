Pair of accused shoplifters stopped with $1,300 in merchandise


December 26, 2018 at 11:34a.m.

BOARDMAN — Two shoplifters were arrested Monday at Kohl’s, and one threatened a loss prevention employee, according to police reports.

Martina Lyons, 21, and Sierra Daniels, 20, both of Philadelphia, attempted to steal merchandise totaling $1,338.99.

When a loss prevention employee approached them in the parking lot, Daniels threatened physical violence.

Lyons was arrested for theft, and Daniels was arrested for robbery.

