WARREN

The National Packard Museum, 1899 Mahoning Ave. NW, will host its 19th annual Vintage Motorcycle Exhibit, “Designed to Ride,” from Jan. 5 through May 18.

A preview party will take place from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Jan. 4. For information, call 330-394-1899 or email to National@packardmuseum.org.