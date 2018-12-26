Man hit with frying pan as couple fights over kids’ presents

YOUNGSTOWN — Reports said a couple argued Christmas morning at a home in the 200 block of East Midlothian Boulevard because a man was upset the mother of his child gave her other children more presents than the child they had together.

Police were called to the home about 11:50 a.m Tuesday, where reports said the father was upset at the mother of their 2-year-old son because that child only got one Christmas gift while her other children received several more. The two argued and the father grabbed her hair. She then hit him in the head with a frying pan, reports said.

He then punchedher in the face, reports said. Reports said the mother is also pregnant and the man is the father.

Both said they wanted to press charges against the other.