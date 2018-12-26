Man faces charges after Christmas shooting

WARREN — A city man, 40, of South Street, was arrested Tuesday on felonious assault, accused of shooting another man in the hand during an argument early Christmas morning on Rosewood Drive Northeast in Howland.

Warren Municipal Court records do not show the suspect as having been charged in the case.

The victim of the shooting, 38, of Youngstown, was taken to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital for treatment in the 2:02 a.m. incident.

When officers arrived, they found the suspect and victim arguing outside of the house. The victim was bleeding from his hand. He said he was at his girlfriend's house when the suspect, her ex-boyfriend, showed up uninvited and they started fighting in the front yard. The victim drew his handgun from a holster on his belt and he was shot in the struggle over it.

The woman said the suspect is the father of her two children, and he had been messaging that evening saying he was coming over to confront her new boyfriend.

When the suspect arrived, her new boyfriend answered the door and they started fighting. After the gun went off, she secured it inside the house, where police found it.

No charges are on file yet in Warren Municipal Court.