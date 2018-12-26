Man arrested with gun a week after similar case dismissed

YOUNGSTOWN — A man whose case was dismissed last week after he was arrested in August with a gun for threatening a woman was arrested on a gun charge Christmas Day.

Shirley Johnson, 63, was charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm after he was arrested about 5 a.m. Tuesday at a home in the 1100 block of Katherine Street on the East Side.

Police were called to the home after a woman called 911 and said Johnson had held a gun to her head and threatened to kill her.

Reports said Johnson would not talk to police after they arrived and in a bedroom they found the handle of a gun sticking out of a basket next to a bed. Police checked and found a .38-caliber revolver loaded with three rounds, reports said.

The victim told police she was sleeping when she heard Johnson come inside the house, and when she went to his bedroom Johnson put the gun to her head and threatened to kill her.

He was taken to the Mahoning County jail.

On Aug. 26, Johnson was arrested at the same home on a charge of aggravated menacing for threatening a woman there and police also found a .38-caliber revolver in the home, reports said.

Reports said the case was dismissed Dec. 18 after the victim could not be served a subpoena and did not show up to testify in court.