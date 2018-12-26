Man arrested after fracas at apartment

YOUNGSTOWN — Reports said a Tyrell Avenue man was arrested about 9:50 a.m. Tuesday inside an apartment building for resisting arrest and obstructing official business after he fell down a flight of steps while struggling with a police officer.

Officers were called to the apartment building on Tyrell Avenue for a report of a fight and when they arrived a woman told them that Tyran Madison, 20, had flattened one of the tires on her car and smashed a mirror, cutting his hand in the process.

An officer tried to talk to Madison but he walked away, reports said. The officer grabbed the back of his sweatshirt but Madison refused to stop and tried to break the officer’s hold. The pair tumbled down a flight of steps and put a hole in a wall, reports said.

Madison was treated for his cut before being booked into the Mahoning County jail.