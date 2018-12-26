Local artists spruce up Mexican town

BOARDMAN

For three days in November, 80 artists from around the world descended upon Akumal, Mexico, and left the tiny Yucatan town much more colorful than they found it.

At the first Akumal Arts Festival, which took place Nov. 9-11, artists transformed the town’s blank walls into masterful murals.

Among the participating artists was Suzanne Gray, arts and humanities coordinator at the YMCA of Youngstown, who has vacationed in the area for years.

In addition to mural painting, the festival included art workshops for children, live music, traditional Mayan ceremonies and even a sweat lodge.

“It was just so inclusive,” Gray said.

Gray and her sister Alice Rzonsa of Boardman painted “Mothers and Daughters,” on the side of a set of bleachers in the town.

